SUNSEEKER Launches The Robot Mower L22 Series - The World's Quietest Lawn Mower

Specifically Designed for the American Yard, the SUNSEEKER Robot Mower Reimagines Lawn Care Automation with Unparalleled Innovation and Cutting-Edge Technology

INDIAN TRAIL, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- SUNSEEKER US, Inc. is proud to announce the release of its latest innovation, set to revolutionize traditional lawn care methods for millions of Americans, providing homeowners and commercial users with a next-gen lawn maintenance experience.

Introducing the SUNSEEKER Robot Mower L22 & L22 PLUS, the world's quietest robotic lawn mower featuring intelligent mapping, smart obstacle avoidance, float cutting, and more.

Unlike any other product of its kind, the ultra-quiet SUNSEEKER robot mower produces less than 52 decibels of noise when in use, the equivalent of refrigerator or white noise - making it the quietest lawn mower in the world. Homeowners can forget about disturbing family or neighbors and even mow their lawn in the evening or early in the morning due to the near-silent blades.

The SUNSEEKER robot mower revolutionizes lawn care automation through intelligent mapping, enabling users to effortlessly set schedules, boundaries, and parameters directly from their smartphone app. Its user-friendly interface empowers homeowners to control and program the robot mower with a single touch, allowing it to learn and maintain precise garden boundaries for an even and immaculate cut.

The SUNSEEKER Robot Mower L22 & L22 PLUS also features built-in ultrasonic obstacle avoidance to detect and avoid all obstacles without physical touch, therefore preventing any damage to the lawn, garden, or any valuables. This cutting-edge technology teaches the robot mower to navigate the yard, anticipating objects to prevent collisions before they happen.

Should a home have any uneven lawn or terrain, the SUNSEEKER Robot Mower L22 & L22 PLUS is strategically built to navigate any surface with ease and precision thanks to their float cutting. The new float cutting system features 3 razor-sharp blades delivering a cutting width of 8.7 inches, and an adjustable dial designed to switch the blades between a cutting height of 1.6 to 3.2 inches. This new and unique float-cutting deck allows the SUNSEEKER robot mower to automatically adapt blade height to the natural unevenness of most lawns and prevents the mower from getting stuck. Additionally, the premium anti-slip wheels permit the robot mower to climb up to a 20-degree incline while maintaining an even mow.

Compatible with Amazon's Alexa and Google Home devices, the SUNSEEKER Robot Mower L22 & L22 PLUS is a simple and seamless addition to automating home processes without any manual labor. Safer and lower to the ground than any other robotic mower on the market, the SUNSEEKER robot mower is equipped with an auto-stop feature to immediately halt when lifted, flipped, tilted, or senses a collision.

Grass clippings from the robot mower are beautifully and sustainably directed back onto the lawn to enrich the soil with nutrients, resulting in a greener, healthier yard, and producing no waste. Easy to clean, and equipped with auto-charging and rain sensors, the SUNSEEKER robot mower is designed to run on its own, revolutionizing lawn care automation for the American yard.

EVP & GM of North American Operations, Justin Novosel, expressed his enthusiasm for the SUNSEEKER robot mower launch, stating, "The launch of the SUNSEEKER robot mower signifies a major milestone for our company, reflecting our dedication to technological innovation and delivering advanced lawn care solutions. We are confident that this revolutionary product will exceed expectations and set a new industry standard."

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to quality, SUNSEEKER US, Inc. purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the launch of the Robot Mower L22 & L22 PLUS.

About SUNSEEKER US, Inc.

SUNSEEKER US, Inc. is founded in 2009, it is a world-leading manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium battery-powered garden tools, robotic lawn mowers, and petrol engine powered garden tools.

The new launched L22 series robot mower will revolutionize traditional lawn care methods and provide homeowners and commercial users with a smarter and more efficient lawn maintenance experience, set a new industry standard for quality, precision, and purpose to reimagine the American yard.

