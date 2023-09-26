TOWARDEX And Fullctl Improve Interconnection In New England By Deploying Ixctl At MASS IX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The partnership represents a powerful catalyst in advancing the digital infrastructure that connects the world.

- James JunBOSTON, MA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- TOWARDEX, a premier provider of middle mile internet infrastructure and network interconnection services in metro Boston, announces itstransformative partnership with FullCtl, a visionary company founded in 2022 with a mission todemocratize secure interconnections through information sharing and advanced automation.Together, the parties are reshaping the landscape of internet infrastructure interconnection witha primary focus on the Massachusetts Internet Exchange (MASS IX) , the New England's largestand most rapidly expanding public peering point.The collaboration between TOWARDEX and FullCtl signifies a significant leap forward ininterconnection services throughout New England. This strategic alliance leverages FullCtl'scutting-edge automation platform, ixCtl , to enhance the operations of MASS IX, making internetexchange operations more efficient and accessible. FullCtl's ixCtl integrates with MASS IX tomanage route servers and provide seamless data integrations with PeeringDB, IX-F andempowers self-service opportunities for network users of MASS IX. Additionally, through ixCtl,MASS IX now provides secure route servers using the Resource Public Key Infrastructure(RPKI) and data from Internet Routing Registry (IRR).“The future of network interconnection is in automation and intelligence. Interconnectionautomation is a new niche in IT automation which involves lot of dynamic and complex peeringarrangements between different internet networks,” commented James Jun, founder ofTOWARDEX.“By integrating MASS IX closely with FullCtl's platform, we're able to enhanceinformation sharing, internet routing security and network reliability by automating manytechnical complexities which are inherent in network interconnections.”TOWARDEX was born out of the frustration of two college dropouts who were dissatisfied withthe inefficiencies plaguing networking and internet infrastructure in New England. Their journeybegan in 2012, fueled by a passion for improving services rather than merely pursuing revenuegrowth. Their singular goal has always been to create an exceptional network infrastructureknown for its technical sophistication and unwavering reliability. Today, TOWARDEX stands asa connectivity powerhouse, providing seamless interconnection and wholesale internetconnectivity services to a diverse clientele, including telecommunications giants, hyperscalecompanies, enterprises, data centers, government entities, and universities.TOWARDEX owns and operates MASS IX, the foremost internet exchange peering point in theregion, and the Hub Express System , Boston's first truly open-access underground utility fordata centers and internet networks that harnesses the power of infrastructure to revolutionizethe region's connectivity ecosystem, and delivers unmatched scale for mass networkinterconnections.“The TOWARDEX Hub Express System marks a phenomenal step forward for open-accessinfrastructure and physical interconnectivity in New England and beyond. They're setting anexample that we hope to see spread to many other cities,” commented Chris Grundemann,CEO of FullCtl.“We're really excited to be a small part of enhancing that system by supportingfast, simple, reliable, and secure IP interconnection at MASS IX.”FullCtl, founded in 2022, is driven by a team of seasoned interconnection and automationexperts who are passionate about giving back to the industry through innovative tools. Theirmission is to empower secure interconnection for everyone, everywhere, in an era where theinternet serves as a global communications medium, bringing people closer together andexpanding access to the world's knowledge like never before.As the internet continues to play an increasingly pivotal role in global communication,TOWARDEX and FullCtl share a common vision for making it even more secure, reliable, andresilient. Their partnership represents a powerful catalyst in advancing the digital infrastructurethat connects the world.About TOWARDEXBased in Massachusetts, TOWARDEX is a facilities-based network provider specializing in datacenter interconnections and high-bandwidth fiber optic communications for the cloud andnetwork-enabled enterprises. Powered by its sophisticated statewide optical network thatreaches every major interconnection facility in the region, TOWARDEX powers theMassachusetts Internet Exchange (MASS IX) to foster the internet peering community andlower the cost of interconnections throughout the Bay State. For more information, please visittowardex.com.About FullCtlFullCtl, founded in 2022, is on a mission to democratize secure interconnection throughinformation sharing and advanced automation. Their team of interconnection and automationexperts is dedicated to making the internet more secure, reliable, and resilient. FullCtl believesin the power of the internet to bring people closer together and make knowledge moreaccessible than ever before.

Chris Grundemann

FullCtl



