Rainbow Health Partners With The Harris Center For Mental Health & IDD To Launch The Rainbowcare Platform

The launch of the RainbowCare platform unifies The Harris Center's Crisis Call Diversion and Mobile Crisis Outreach Rapid Response Teams' (MCOT - RR).

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Rainbow Health LLC, a leading innovator in healthcare is excited to announce the launch of RainbowCare platform unifying The Harris Center 's Crisis Call Diversion (CCD) and Mobile Crisis Outreach Rapid Response Teams' (MCOT - RR) crisis intervention and dispatch operations across the City of Houston, Texas.Crisis phone counselors, embedded into the Houston Emergency Center, help callers to 911 that require assistance due to behavioral health concerns. The team answers non-violent/non-crime related calls and provides comprehensive mental health risk assessments, verbal de-escalation, and safety planning over the phone. Rapid Response mobile crisis team is available 24/7/365 to provide community-based mental health response for those callers diverted away from traditional emergency response in need of mental health assistance.The unified RainbowCare platform supports The Harris Center's Crisis Call Diversion (CCD) and Rapid Response Mobile Crisis Outreach Team mission to provide the right sized care for callers to 911 with mental health related needs.RainbowCare's web-based incident log module enables CCD crisis phone counselors to seamlessly document crisis calls and dispatch Rapid Response teams with GPS-enabled technology, when appropriate. The dispatch request details if the response requires emergency law enforcement / medical response, or if it is appropriate for diversion by providing referral resources over the phone or through MCOT-RR.Through the platform's intuitive interface along with smartphone apps, dispatchers and response teams can seamlessly communicate updates, guidance, and support along with intermittent safety checks. This feature fosters efficient collaboration and enhances the quality of care provided without endangering rapid response staff. The application provides for simultaneous handling of multiple dispatches by queuing mechanisms and optimizing allocation of response teams.Importantly, integration with EPICTM, an electronic medical record system, once completed, will provide client information while the Crisis Call Diversion Counselors are responding to crisis calls, in real-time.RainbowCare platform collects and analyzes data to track and report outcomes for both teams including the number of crisis calls, response times by MCOT-RR teams, referrals created and supported and other data reporting. This valuable information helps with better reporting for funders and stakeholders."We are excited about our partnership with Rainbow Health on the RainbowCare platform, a significant step towards enhancing our Crisis Call Diversion (CCD) and Mobile Crisis Outreach Team - Rapid Response (MCOT-RR) services. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive and responsive care to those in need of behavioral health services in our community. We believe that RainbowCare's innovative solutions will play a crucial role in improving the effectiveness and efficiency of our crisis response teams, ultimately benefiting the individuals and families we serve.", Wayne Young, CEO - The Harris Center For Mental Health & IDD.“Rainbow Health is excited and committed to partnering with The Harris Center in providing community-based, culturally responsive, equitable crisis response and care coordination via its unified technology platform”, said Ayushi Patel, Co-founder & Director of Strategy & Innovation, Rainbow Health LLC.She further adds,“With this partnership, our goal was to bring all the facets required for an effective and efficient crisis response system together such as crisis assessment by CCD counselors, timely response by MCOT-RR, EHR integration, data reporting, and referring to supportive resources from the right places. Together, we achieved just that! As alternative mental health response models including the '988 national suicide prevention line' rapidly expand in delivering care, there are several building blocks required to operationalize such programs. RainbowCare's solution and services live on the promise of serving communities across the continuum of crisis care.”With September being the Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Rainbow Health continues to support partners, agencies and organizations working to mitigate the risk of behavioral health crises via prevention, intervention, and care coordination across communities.For more information about Rainbow Health's technology platform and services, contact us at th.About Rainbow Health LLC:Rainbow Health is the healthcare equalizer organization based in Houston, TX, delivering care at the last-mile through its RainbowCare suite of solutions. The company supports virtual & at-home healthcare programs via its modular and scalable unified care coordination platform that can be tailored to a patient's clinical, social, and behavioral health needs. Learn more atFurther, RainbowCare supports behavioral health services into Medicaid programs – a cornerstone of the sustainable, public health-focused support networks that communities need, and provides assessments, community-based interventions services and care coordination support.About The Harris Center:The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD is the safety net organization meeting the needs of Harris County residents needing mental health, substance use and developmental disability services. The Harris Center strives to provide high quality, efficient, and cost-effective services so that persons with mental disabilities may live with dignity as fully functioning, participating, and contributing members of our community, regardless of their ability to pay based on a sliding scale rate schedule.Epic is a trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

