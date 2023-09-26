Tuesday, 26 September 2023 06:14 GMT

Azerbaijani Policemen Give Out Water To Armenian Civilians On Road


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Police personnel with Russian peacekeepers on the road are distributing water to Armenian civilians and asking them whether they need something else, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by Hikmet Hajiyev, the Assistant of the Azerbaijani President and the Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He noted that communication is in Russian and in the Azerbaijani language as well. Since the days of mutual co-existence and living side by side, some Armenian residents of Karabakh speak Azerbaijani as well.

