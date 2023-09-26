Azerbaijani Policemen Give Out Water To Armenian Civilians On Road

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Police personnel with Russian peacekeepers on the
road are distributing water to Armenian civilians and asking them
whether they need something else, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by Hikmet Hajiyev, the Assistant of the
Azerbaijani President and the Head of Foreign Policy Affairs
Department of the Presidential Administration.
He noted that communication is in Russian and in the Azerbaijani
language as well. Since the days of mutual co-existence and living
side by side, some Armenian residents of Karabakh speak Azerbaijani
as well.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107145010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.