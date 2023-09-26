OTS Elects Guba City As Its Agricultural Capital

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The city of Guba was elected as the Agricultural Capital of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijan Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov talked about
it at the briefing held in connection with the 2nd meeting of the
Ministers responsible for Agriculture of the Organization.
The city of Guba will remain the capital until the next meeting
of the Agriculture Ministers of the Organization of Turkic
States.
It should be noted that the next meeting will take place in
Kazakhstan.
The OTS is an intergovernmental organization and comprising
Turkic countries Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye and
Uzbekistan. It was created on October 3, 2009 in Nakhchivan.
Previously it was called Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council
of Turkic Speaking States.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107145009
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.