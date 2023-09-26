Abandoned Military Stronghold Has Been Identified In Khojaly

( MENAFN - AzerNews) An abandoned military stronghold not far away from civilian compounds has been identified in the Khojaly district, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

