Tuesday, 26 September 2023 06:14 GMT

Abandoned Military Stronghold Has Been Identified In Khojaly


9/26/2023 10:10:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An abandoned military stronghold not far away from civilian compounds has been identified in the Khojaly district, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azernews presents the footage:

MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107145007

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search