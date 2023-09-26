Azerbaijan Wants To Expand Cooperation With Turkic States In Field Of Agriculture

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the framework of the 2nd meeting of agriculture ministers
of the OTS member states, the current state of cooperation in the
agrarian sphere and prospects for the future of cooperation were
discussed in detail, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov telling at the
press conference.
"We closely cooperate with Turkic states in the field of
agriculture at the bilateral and multilateral levels. Increase in
trade turnover of agricultural and food products, promotion of
mutual investments, transfer of modern technologies in the field of
agriculture, reciprocal exchange of best practices, effective
management of land and water resources, promotion of agricultural
insurance system, and other topics have been identified as the main
directions of further cooperation between the participating
countries. All these directions were reflected in the communiqué
that my colleagues and I signed following today's meeting,"
Mammadov said.
He noted that the Azerbaijani side proposed to create a single
digital agro-data platform of the Turkic states and joint
production of agricultural and food products under the TDT brand
(OTS-Made). Majnun Mammadov added that the representatives of
Turkic countries participating in the Forum have reached an
agreement to carry out work in this direction.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107145006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.