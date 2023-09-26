Azerbaijan Wants To Expand Cooperation With Turkic States In Field Of Agriculture

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the framework of the 2nd meeting of agriculture ministers of the OTS member states, the current state of cooperation in the agrarian sphere and prospects for the future of cooperation were discussed in detail, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov telling at the press conference.

"We closely cooperate with Turkic states in the field of agriculture at the bilateral and multilateral levels. Increase in trade turnover of agricultural and food products, promotion of mutual investments, transfer of modern technologies in the field of agriculture, reciprocal exchange of best practices, effective management of land and water resources, promotion of agricultural insurance system, and other topics have been identified as the main directions of further cooperation between the participating countries. All these directions were reflected in the communiqué that my colleagues and I signed following today's meeting," Mammadov said.

He noted that the Azerbaijani side proposed to create a single digital agro-data platform of the Turkic states and joint production of agricultural and food products under the TDT brand (OTS-Made). Majnun Mammadov added that the representatives of Turkic countries participating in the Forum have reached an agreement to carry out work in this direction.