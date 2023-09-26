Azerbaijan Sends Fire Fighters To Extinguish Fire At Filling Station Near Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As was reported earlier, the explosion followed by fire occurred
at the filling station near Azerbaijan's city of Khankendi on
September 25. The fire is continuing in the area, Azernews reports.
To extinguish ongoing fire, 15 special fire-fighting vehicles of
the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergencies of
the Republic of Azerbaijan with fire brigades have been dispatched
to the city of Khankendi through the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi
road.
If needed, additional forces will be involved.
