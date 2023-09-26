Tuesday, 26 September 2023 06:14 GMT

Azerbaijan Sends Fire Fighters To Extinguish Fire At Filling Station Near Khankendi


9/26/2023 10:10:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As was reported earlier, the explosion followed by fire occurred at the filling station near Azerbaijan's city of Khankendi on September 25. The fire is continuing in the area, Azernews reports.

To extinguish ongoing fire, 15 special fire-fighting vehicles of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan with fire brigades have been dispatched to the city of Khankendi through the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road.

If needed, additional forces will be involved.

