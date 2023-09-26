Russia Deploys Two Missile Carriers To Black Sea, Fires 16 Kalibr Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has deployed two Buyan-M surface-to-air missile carriers to the Black Sea, armed with up to 16 Kalibr missiles. Russia has deployed two Buyan-M surface-to-air missile carriers to the Black Sea, armed with up to 16 Kalibr missiles.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

It is noted that the naval grouping of the enemy fleet is deployed in the amount of 10 ships. Of these, nine are in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov.

"The enemy has put two small missile ships of the Buyan-M project on combat duty, equipped with up to 16 Kalibr missiles," the statement said.

It is noted that the operational situation in the area of responsibility of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine remains consistently tense.

There are no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups. The counter-battery battle continues, and Russians are actively using tactical aviation.

As reported as of the morning of September 26, Russia had six ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, two of which were Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to three missiles.