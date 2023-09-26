Blast On Gas Main In Ukraine's Poltava Region Due To Depressurization - Officials

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The explosion on the natural as trunk pipeline in the Lubny district, Poltava region, occurred due to depressurization.

The pressure is gradually going down, says the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.

"At 13:00, the underground high-pressure gas pipeline depressurized. The maintenance staff shut the valves immediately. The pressure in this section of the gas pipeline is gradually decreasing and there is no threat to populated areas," the statement reads.

German company resumes trading LNG with Russia - Bloomberg

The State Emergency Service noted that there was gas did not go ablaze. The number of households and objects that remained without gas supply is being verified.

The State Emergency Service response teams are putting out fire on grassy terrain around the site.

As reported earlier, an explosion rang out in the Lubny district of Poltava region.