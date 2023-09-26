Azerbaijani Police Distribute Food To Karabakh Armenians Trapped In Traffic Jam (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani police officers handed out cookies to Armenian residents of Karabakh who found themselves in a traffic jam while traveling in their own cars, Trend reports.

The footage was circulated on social networks.

These images once again testify to the humanity of the Azerbaijani side.

Despite the fact that Karabakh residents of Armenian origin used to refuse to accept aid from Azerbaijan, now, as seen in the footage, they welcome it positively.

Even people of Armenian origin who voluntarily leave Karabakh express satisfaction with the treatment and behavior of the Azerbaijani police towards them.

Moreover, according to the agreements reached at the meetings held between the central government of Azerbaijan and representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, the Azerbaijani side provides various assistance to the Armenian residents of Karabakh.