Azerbaijani Police Distribute Food To Karabakh Armenians Trapped In Traffic Jam (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.
Azerbaijani
police officers handed out cookies to Armenian residents of
Karabakh who found themselves in a traffic jam while traveling in
their own cars, Trend reports.
The footage was circulated on social networks.
These images once again testify to the humanity of the
Azerbaijani side.
Despite the fact that Karabakh residents of Armenian origin used
to refuse to accept aid from Azerbaijan, now, as seen in the
footage, they welcome it positively.
Even people of Armenian origin who voluntarily leave Karabakh
express satisfaction with the treatment and behavior of the
Azerbaijani police towards them.
Moreover, according to the agreements reached at the meetings
held between the central government of Azerbaijan and
representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, the
Azerbaijani side provides various assistance to the Armenian
residents of Karabakh.
