Turkmenistan Places High Priority On Growth Of Its Relations With EU

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 26. Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of relations with the EU, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said during a meeting with the European Council's President Charles Michel, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Berdimuhamedov, during a meeting held as part of his participation in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, noted that cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU is expanding and covering new directions.

In this context, he stressed the successful cooperation of Turkmenistan with this international structure, both in a bilateral format and within the framework of the EU-Central Asia Dialogue.

"The EU is a long-standing partner of Turkmenistan in the implementation of a number of specialized projects and programs aimed at solving priority tasks of economic and social development in our country, including in the fields of legislation, education, information and communication technologies, agriculture and water management, environmental protection, and climate change," the head of Turkmenistan stressed.

It was noted that currently leading European companies are represented in many sectors of the Turkmen economy – in the oil and gas complex, transport, electric power, construction, communications, and communications.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the prospects of cooperation in the context of its key aspects and the existing diverse potential.

Meanwhile, cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan is an important foreign policy interaction that covers various fields, including politics, economy, trade, energy, and cooperation in the field of human rights.