Turkmenistan Places High Priority On Growth Of Its Relations With EU

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 26. Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of
relations with the EU, President of Turkmenistan Serdar
Berdimuhamedov said during a meeting with the European Council's
President Charles Michel, Trend reports.
According to an official source, Berdimuhamedov, during a
meeting held as part of his participation in the 78th session of
the UN General Assembly in New York, noted that cooperation between
Turkmenistan and the EU is expanding and covering new
directions.
In this context, he stressed the successful cooperation of
Turkmenistan with this international structure, both in a bilateral
format and within the framework of the EU-Central Asia
Dialogue.
"The EU is a long-standing partner of Turkmenistan in the
implementation of a number of specialized projects and programs
aimed at solving priority tasks of economic and social development
in our country, including in the fields of legislation, education,
information and communication technologies, agriculture and water
management, environmental protection, and climate change," the head
of Turkmenistan stressed.
It was noted that currently leading European companies are
represented in many sectors of the Turkmen economy – in the oil and
gas complex, transport, electric power, construction,
communications, and communications.
During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the
prospects of cooperation in the context of its key aspects and the
existing diverse potential.
Meanwhile, cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan is an
important foreign policy interaction that covers various fields,
including politics, economy, trade, energy, and cooperation in the
field of human rights.
