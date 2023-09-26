OTS Member Nations Focus On Areas Of Agricultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Within the framework of the Second Meeting of Agriculture Ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the current state of cooperation in the agrarian sphere with the member countries of the organization as well as prospects for further cooperation were discussed in detail, Azerbaijan's Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

"We closely cooperate with the member states of the organization in the field of agriculture in bilateral and multilateral aspects. Increasing trade turnover in agriculture and food, stimulating mutual investments, transferring modern technologies in the agrarian sphere, mutual exchange of best practices, effective management of land and water resources, promotion of agricultural insurance systems, and other areas are identified as the main directions of further cooperation between the member states of the OTS," he noted.

