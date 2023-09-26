OTS Member Nations Focus On Areas Of Agricultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Within the
framework of the Second Meeting of Agriculture Ministers of the
member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the
current state of cooperation in the agrarian sphere with the member
countries of the organization as well as prospects for further
cooperation were discussed in detail, Azerbaijan's Agriculture
Minister Majnun Mammadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.
"We closely cooperate with the member states of the organization
in the field of agriculture in bilateral and multilateral aspects.
Increasing trade turnover in agriculture and food, stimulating
mutual investments, transferring modern technologies in the
agrarian sphere, mutual exchange of best practices, effective
management of land and water resources, promotion of agricultural
insurance systems, and other areas are identified as the main
directions of further cooperation between the member states of the
OTS," he noted.
Will be updated
