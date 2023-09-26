Linking China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan, BTK To Expedite Cargo Transit - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The project to
connect the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK)
routes can become a significant factor in the economic development
of all member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS),
the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan, Murat
Ramatov, said at a meeting of agriculture ministers from OTS
countries, Trend reports.
"The establishment of this connection will speed up and reduce
the cost of cargo transit between us, ultimately attracting
additional investments and new opportunities. We expect an
expansion of our trade ties," he noted. "With a potential volume of
cargo transportation of 12–15 million tons per year, facilitating
the export, import, and transit transportation of agricultural
products will contribute to improving access to markets and
resources, reducing time and cost associated with the
transportation of agricultural products."
"The presence of logistics centers will play a crucial role in
improving food storage and maintaining its quality," he added.
Will be updated
----------------
MENAFN26092023000187011040ID1107144994
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.