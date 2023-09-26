Linking China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan, BTK To Expedite Cargo Transit - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The project to connect the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) routes can become a significant factor in the economic development of all member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan, Murat Ramatov, said at a meeting of agriculture ministers from OTS countries, Trend reports.

"The establishment of this connection will speed up and reduce the cost of cargo transit between us, ultimately attracting additional investments and new opportunities. We expect an expansion of our trade ties," he noted. "With a potential volume of cargo transportation of 12–15 million tons per year, facilitating the export, import, and transit transportation of agricultural products will contribute to improving access to markets and resources, reducing time and cost associated with the transportation of agricultural products."

"The presence of logistics centers will play a crucial role in improving food storage and maintaining its quality," he added.

