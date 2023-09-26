Kyrgyzstan Keen To Cooperate With Azerbaijan In Joint Use Of Smart Agriculture

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Kyrgyzstan actively seeks partnership with the OTS countries, including Azerbaijan, in the implementation of large-scale and mutually beneficial initiatives in the field of intelligent agriculture, with goals of optimizing the agricultural sector based on the application of modern technologies and innovations, First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan Murat Ramatov said, Trend reports.

He spoke during the meeting of the agriculture ministers of the OTS countries.

"In this regard, I express the willingness of the Kyrgyz side to implement mutually beneficial projects in the field of joint application of "smart agriculture". It is important to take into account that such factors as climate change, soil degradation, and other environmental challenges are already creating significant difficulties today, calling into question what kind of legacy we will leave to the next generation. Therefore, we have responsibilities, common goals, and challenges facing our people. By pooling resources and expertise, we must develop strategies that are most effective and comprehensive," he said.

The First Deputy Minister noted that the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, signed a decree "On declaring the period 2023–2027 as a five-year action plan for the development of mountain regions" on September 21, 2023, the purpose of which is to ensure the environmental, economic, and food security of the country and increase climate resilience.