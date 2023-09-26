Kyrgyzstan Keen To Cooperate With Azerbaijan In Joint Use Of Smart Agriculture

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Kyrgyzstan
actively seeks partnership with the OTS countries, including
Azerbaijan, in the implementation of large-scale and mutually
beneficial initiatives in the field of intelligent agriculture,
with goals of optimizing the agricultural sector based on the
application of modern technologies and innovations, First Deputy
Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan Murat Ramatov said, Trend reports.
He spoke during the meeting of the agriculture ministers of the
OTS countries.
"In this regard, I express the willingness of the Kyrgyz side to
implement mutually beneficial projects in the field of joint
application of "smart agriculture". It is important to take into
account that such factors as climate change, soil degradation, and
other environmental challenges are already creating significant
difficulties today, calling into question what kind of legacy we
will leave to the next generation. Therefore, we have
responsibilities, common goals, and challenges facing our people.
By pooling resources and expertise, we must develop strategies that
are most effective and comprehensive," he said.
The First Deputy Minister noted that the President of the Kyrgyz
Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, signed a decree "On declaring the period
2023–2027 as a five-year action plan for the development of
mountain regions" on September 21, 2023, the purpose of which is to
ensure the environmental, economic, and food security of the
country and increase climate resilience.
