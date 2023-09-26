Azerbaijan Continues To Send Fuel For Armenian Residents Of Khankendi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 26. Azerbaijan
has sent two more fuel trucks to Khankendi as aid [for Armenian
residents of the country's Karabakh region], Trend reports.
Earlier today, two trucks with 34 tons of diesel and 30 tons of
gasoline were sent to Khankendi.
A working group headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin
Mustafayev has been set up to solve social, humanitarian, economic,
and infrastructural issues in the Karabakh region on the
instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev.
The working group operates within the framework of the
Coordination Headquarters for centralized resolution of issues in
the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
In accordance with the request made by the representatives of
Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at
the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, to provide fuel
and lubricants, first of all to kindergartens, emergency medical
aid, and firefighting services, 24 tons of gasoline and 40 tons of
diesel were sent via the Barda-Aghdam-Asgeran-Khankendi road on
September 23.
MENAFN26092023000187011040ID1107144992
