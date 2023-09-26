Azerbaijan And Hungary Discuss Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Various aspects of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary were discussed during a videoconference with Hungarian Economic Development Minister Marton Nadem and Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

Jabbarov announced the news on X (Twitter), noting that the sides discussed issues of development of trade relations between the countries, promotion of mutual investments and study of prospects for realization of joint projects.

Hungary is among the top 10 countries in terms of direct investment in Azerbaijan. Thus, the volume of direct investments from Hungary amounted to $95.3 million.

The volume of Azerbaijan's exports to Hungary amounted to $2.7 million from January through August 2023, while imports amounted to $30.9 million.