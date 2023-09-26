Azerbaijan And Hungary Discuss Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Various aspects
of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary were
discussed during a videoconference with Hungarian Economic
Development Minister Marton Nadem and Azerbaijani Economy Minister
Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.
Jabbarov announced the news on X (Twitter), noting that the
sides discussed issues of development of trade relations between
the countries, promotion of mutual investments and study of
prospects for realization of joint projects.
Hungary is among the top 10 countries in terms of direct
investment in Azerbaijan. Thus, the volume of direct investments
from Hungary amounted to $95.3 million.
The volume of Azerbaijan's exports to Hungary amounted to $2.7
million from January through August 2023, while imports amounted to
$30.9 million.
