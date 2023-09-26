Azerbaijan Shares List Of Humanitarian Aid Provided For Karabakh Armenians Since Sept. 22 (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Assistant to
the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy
Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has
shared a list with the total humanitarian assistance delivered to
Armenian residences of Karabakh region of Azerbaijan since
September 22, Trend reports.
The assistance includes 40 tons of food products and hygiene
products, medical supplies for over 200 people, injured in
explosion in Khankendi on September 25, over 120 tons of fuel, 22.3
tons of drinkable water, 40 tons of flour, and other
necessities.
"And it will be continued onwards," he noted.
MENAFN26092023000187011040ID1107144988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.