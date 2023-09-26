Pleasing To See Azerbaijan Keeping Sports, Media In Spotlight - Two-Time Wrestling Champion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. It is
gratifying that a new media resource is starting to operate in
Azerbaijan, Rafig Huseynov, a two-time world wrestling champion,
said during the presentation of Trend News Agency's project "Sports
and Us" (idman.biz), Trend reports.
He noted that it is especially pleasing that the state pays
attention to sports and media.
"The more projects like "Sports and Us" (idman.biz), the more
accurate and unbiased coverage of our athletes' success will
be.This makes us very happy," he said.
He added that despite the shortcomings of social networks and
information resources in the modern era, the launch of such a media
resource will guide youth and athletes to the right path.
The presentation ceremony of the "Sports and Us" sports portal
(idman.biz), a project of the Trend News Agency, was held
today.
Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, Vice
President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz
Huseynzade, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee
Azer Aliyev, Executive Director of Media Development Agency Ahmed
Ismayilov, and Director General of Trend News Agency Ilgar
Huseynov, as well as other officials and representatives of the
public, attended the event.
It was noted that the idman.biz website will contain information
on all kinds of sports. The site will function in Azerbaijani,
Russian, and English. Thanks to unique technical capabilities,
professional specialists, and teamwork, news will be broadcast
simultaneously in three languages.
