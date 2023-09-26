Azerbaijan's Central Government Sends Fire Brigade To Khankendi (PHOTO/VİDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.
Azerbaijan's
central government sent a fire brigade to Khankendi, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN26092023000187011040ID1107144986
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.