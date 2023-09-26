Cyanide Management Plan For Azerbaijan's Soyudlu Mining Enterprise Recommended For Upgrade

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. A special
commission established under Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov by the
Cabinet of Ministers' order, believes that a cyanide management
plan developed in 2016 for the mining enterprise operating in
Azerbaijan's Soyudlu village (Gadabay district) needs to be
adjusted, Trend reports.
It was noted that since the installations and equipment at the
main processing plants are outdated, investments are required in
operational, environmental, social and security areas to bring
mining in line with international standards.
At the same time, it was emphasized that monitoring was carried
out in the territory, identified risks were studied, a number of
requirements related to human health, technogenic safety,
modernization of production were put forward and recommendations
were given to the management of Azerbaijan International Mining
Company in order to take urgent measures on issues of concern to
the population.
Azerbaijan International Mining Company has familiarized itself
with the report of Micon International Co Limited, and agreeing
with the report, undertook to prepare and submit in a short period
of time the relevant schedules for the implementation of the
recommendations and tasks.
