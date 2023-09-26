Wealth Redefine Has Unveiled Its Strategy To Extend Its Offerings To The Middle East Region

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 26th September, 2023 - Wealth Redefine, a leading wealth management and financial advisory firm, is proud to announce its expansion plans for the coming years. With a strong presence in major cities across India through its clients, some of the cities are Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Calcutta, Ahmedabad, Baroda, and Delhi NCR region the company is poised to further redefine wealth management by extending its offices to Mumbai, Bangalore, and the Middle East by 2025, with potential expansion into Kolkata.



Currently serving clients in approximately 35 cities across India, Wealth Redefine has established itself as a trusted partner in wealth management. While a significant portion of its clientele is based in the Delhi NCR region, the company's reach extends to cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara, among others.



Commentating on the plans Mr.Soumya Sarkar, Partner, and co-founder, Wealth Redefine said - "Wealth Redefine's vision has always been to empower individuals to achieve their financial goals and secure their future. This expansion will allow us to reach even more clients and provide them with the highest level of financial expertise and support, At Wealth Redefine, our commitment goes beyond financial management; it's about empowering individuals to shape their financial destinies. We believe in the transformative power of smart investment decisions, and our dedicated team works tirelessly to redefine wealth creation for our clients. Your financial success is our top priority."



Wealth Redefine employs a multifaceted approach to expansion, encompassing digital marketing and social media initiatives aimed at educating clients and attracting new investors. This strategy involves disseminating informative content and fostering engagement across various platforms to offer valuable insights into wealth management and financial planning. Additionally, the company is committed to enhancing financial literacy by conducting seminars and workshops in diverse cities, educating individuals about the advantages of prudent financial planning and investment strategies. Moreover, Wealth Redefine takes a proactive stance on portfolio management, offering comprehensive portfolio reviews for existing mutual fund investors whose funds are falling short of benchmark returns. These reviews are designed to identify necessary adjustments that can optimize returns and benefit clients.



Currently, Wealth Redefine serves approximately 1250 clients, primarily focusing on High Net Worth (HNI) individuals and serious investors with substantial portfolio sizes. The company's goal is to increase its client base to approximately 2000 by 2025.





About Wealth Redefine



Wealth Redefine is a boutique Mutual Fund distribution firm. They provide goal-based financial planning in various financial instruments like Mutual Funds, PMS, Alternative Investment Products & complex financial products. The team consists of MBAs and various backgrounds. Wealth Redefine understands the needs of the corporate and HNIs in wealth management and provides various solutions based on the need. They manage more than 300-400 crores of AUM in the wealth category and also cater to some of the wealth families in various parts of India & abroad.





