Canada: Announcement Of New Diplomatic Appointments

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced the following diplomatic appointments:
Maryse Guilbeault
becomes Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ms.
Guilbeault replaces Benoît-Pierre Laramée.
Andrew Turner
becomes Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia. Mr.
Turner replaces Alison LeClaire.
