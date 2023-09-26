Erdogan: Israel PM Might Visit Turkiye Soon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might pay a visit to Turkiye next October or November.

Erdogan made the statement on a plane during his return from Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan.

He added that country would cooperate with Israel in gas exploration in the Mediterranean Sea.

The sites of exploration and their mechanisms will be determined during meetings between the two sides, he stressed.

Meanwhile, Erdogan said that if Sweden keeps committed to its pledges to the Turkish parliament, he will approve its bid for the NATO membership.

On ties with the US, Erdogan said Turkiye waits for a clear stance and response from the US side on Turkiye's purchase of F-16 aircraft. (end)

