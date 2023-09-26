Russian Defense Min. Reports 17,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed In Sept '23

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared Tuesday that 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed on frontlines during the month of September.

Shoigu, reported the Defense Ministry, briefed high military leaders during meeting on operations during September stating that some 2,700 Ukrainian weapons were destroyed including seven American-made Bradley tanks, as well as 77 artilleries and 51 cannons of western origin.

In February of 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced launch of military operation in East Ukraine and annexed four Ukrainian regions to the federation in September 2022. (end)

