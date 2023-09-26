Kuwaiti Charities Launches Donation Campaign To Pay Fees Of Needy Students

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The head of Kuwaiti Charitable Societies Union Dr. Nasser Al-Ajmi, announced Tuesday, the launch of the donations national campaign to pay fees of needy students inside Kuwait to be held next Friday for five days.

In a press conference Al-Ajmi said that the campaign will be launched in cooperation with Kuwaiti Federation of Private Schools, aims to collect donations for students who are unable to pay fees due to the limited financial situation of their families.

The initiative comes to strengthen partnership and social responsibility and achieve social solidarity between individuals, institutions and needy families, noting that the campaign aims to collect KD 750.000 about (USD 2.4 million) to pay school fees for 3,000 students at an amount of KD 250 for each student, he said.

Among the sponsors, Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Kuwait Banking Association, the General Secretariat of Endowments and the Zakat House, in addition to 15 associations and other charitable bodies, noting that the campaign would be in several locations to collect donations, in the Mubarakiya School, Al-Babtain Library, the National Library, and Bait Al-Othman. (end)

