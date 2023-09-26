Arab Anti-Corruption Bodies Convene To Follow Implementing Treaties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Representatives of the anti-corruption agencies in the Arab countries discussed Tuesday following the implementation of the Arab conventions approved in 2010 in this regard.

In a statement, Maha Bakhit, the head of the Arab League's legal affairs department, said the representatives held a meeting at the League's headquarters as part of the gatherings designed to follow up the optimal implementation of these conventions.

The issue of combating corruption is on the top priority as it has a negative impact on development in the Arab countries, she stressed.

Bakhit referred to keenness of the Arab countries on fighting corruption through their available mechanisms.

The meeting is part of preparations of the Arab states to partake in the tenth session of the UN Convention against Corruption due in October, she said.

Today's gathering discussed the reports of the states parties to the Arab conventions against corruption and the recommendation made by the team tasked with reviewing the optimal implementation of the treaties.

A delegation from Kuwait Anti-corruption Authority (Nazaha) led by its chief Nawaf Al-Mahamel took part in today's meeting. (end)

