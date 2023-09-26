Najjar, ICESCO Director Talk Cultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Sep. 26 (Petra)- Minister of Culture, Haifa Najjar, and Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Dr. Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik, discussed in Doha on Tuesday, ways to strengthen joint cooperation.The two sides went over ways to enhance joint cultural exchange and cooperation in the cultural and Islamic heritage fields, as well as transferring expertise and knowledge in these areas, according to a Ministry of Culture statement.The meeting came on the sidelines of Najjar's participation in the 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic World, which concluded in Doha today.Delivering a speech at the event, Najjar affirmed Jordan's continued support to Arab issues and its keenness to carry out Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites and preserve its history, its architectural heritage, and its sacred identity.The conference, which was held under the theme: 'Toward Renewing Cultural Action in the Islamic World,' witnessed Jordan's election as a member of the ICESCO's Islamic World Heritage Committee.Additionally , Najjar took part in a symposium entitled: "Impact of Islamic Civilization on Humanity."