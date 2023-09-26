Justice Minister, Algerian Envoy Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 26 (Petra) -- Justice Minister Ahmad Zeyadat Tuesday discussed with an Algerian delegation led by Ambassador Abdulkarim Behha ways and means of enhancing joint cooperation, particularly the exchange of legal expertise between the two countries.The minister stressed the deep-rooted historical relations between Jordan and Algeria, noting a legal and judicial cooperation agreement signed by the two countries in 2001.The two sides said work is underway to sign a memo of understanding by the ministries of justice of the two countries to boost cooperation and the exchange of expertise in the legal and judicial field.