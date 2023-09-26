Sabelat El-Hassan Youth Program 2023 Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.26 (Petra) - Under the patronage of His Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal, Sabelat El-Hassan Youth Events for 2023 on Tuesday kicked off in Al Hussein Youth City.The program, dubbed: "True Adventure for Future Generation," which was implemented by the El Hassan Youth Award office annually since 1991 under guidance of His Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal, represents some foreign residency activities and features gold level entrants.According to a statement by the award, Sabelat activities are a youth-based adventure aimed to exploring Jordan's environment and focus on relations with Jordan's rural, Bedouin and civil communities.These activities also seek to provide public services and social interaction, engage in exploratory adventures of Jordanian nature, and contribute to scientific research, environmental projects, or field studies and surveys, the statement said.The award's director, Ayman Riyad Mufleh, said Sabelat is a new experience for participants to help build their capabilities and hone their skills, to become community leaders, stressing importance of youth engagement in the award's programs.A total of 59 participants take part in Sabelat El-Hassan 2023 activities, from 11 public and private universities.