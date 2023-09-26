Petra Concludes Training Program On Digital Media, Content Production

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 26 (Petra) -Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Tuesday concluded activities of the training program, dubbed: "Digital Media Basics," which was held for its journalists engaged in producing and managing various digital content.The three-day program aimed to highlight the "best" professional practices in managing websites and social platforms, as well as training on the technical skills necessary to produce smartphone short videos and learn about the key modern equipment and applications used in producing brief media materials.Speaking during the closing ceremony, Petra's General Director, Fayrouz Mobaideen, said the agency is working to keep pace with the rapid developments to serve its news activities by providing multiple media products, within a specific plan by arming the agency's journalists with professional and technical skills to produce digital media content.Mobaideen noted the agency, within its strategic plan to outreach all national sectors and increase its presence locally and globally, is working to qualify a trained, qualified and capable professional team to achieve this goal.This progress, she noted, is reflected in the agency's high follow rates and increased presence, thanks to its staff accumulated media expertise.Additionally, Mobaideen indicated that the agency is working to launch a Digital Media Directorate, which would be be tasked to producing digital media content, by benefiting from the agency's news bulletin and various activities at the national level.