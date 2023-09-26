Israeli Forces Arrest 10 Palestinians, Demolish Property In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Sept 26 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday demolished property near Jericho and arrested ten Palestinians during raids across the occupied West Bank.The local council in the village of Neimeh said in a statement that troops raided the village, north of Jericho, and demolished a number of homes and barracks, which the army claimed were erected without permits.Elsewhere in the occupied West Bank, Jewish settlers damaged power poles south of the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, according to local residents.Fuad Hassan, an anti-settlement activist in southern Nablus, said a group of settlers attacked the poles on the road between the villages of Qusra and Jalud, prompting clashes with local people.Meantime, the Israeli army rounded up ten Palestinians during search-and-arrest raids into Ramallah, Nablus, Hebron and neighborhoods of occupied East Jerusalem, touching off confrontations in some areas where several people suffocated from tear gas inhalation.The Palestinian Prisoners' Club said the detainees were transferred for investigation by the occupation security services for resisting settlers and soldiers.