JCI Lauds Gov't Support Worth Jd13mln To National Industries

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 26 (Petra) -President of Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Fathi Jaghbir, valued Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply's support for national industries, by providing financial grants worth JD13 million and non-refundable financial warranties to about 222 industrial facilities, through three Industrial Support Fund programmes, namely the Industrial Modernisation, Export Promotion and Export Credit Guarantee.In a statement on Tuesday, Jaghbir lauded efforts made to announce the assessment results and sign agreements with the selected industrial establishments that benefit from the first disbursement of the fund's programs.These programmes, he noted, highlight the government's keenness to support the Kingdom's industrial sector, stressing importance of continuing its assistance in the future, based on its key role and need to strengthen and develop its performance.Jaghbir noted the winning applications selected to benefit from the fund's programmes were Export Promotion for 75 industrial facilities, with total financial grants worth JD3,154 million.Jaghbir added that Industrial Modernization for 100 industrial establishments received total grants worth JD8, 648 million and Export Credit Guarantee for 47 industrial entities signed total financial guarantees worth JD403,221.