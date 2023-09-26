Missing Two-Year-Old Found Sleeping In Michigan Woods With Family Dog As Pillow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Troopers from Faithorn, Michigan, who were on the look out for a two-year-old girl missing from her home found her sleeping off a trail using one of her dogs as a pillow.

Media reports quoted officials saying that the kid, Thea Chase wandered away from her home and walked barefoot more than three miles with the family's two pet dogs.

"She laid down and used one of the dogs as a pillow, and the other dog laid right next to her and kept her safe,” Lt. Mark Giannunzio told Associated Press (AP). "It's a really remarkable story.”

The police from Michigan State Police's Iron Mountain post were alerted when the mother Brooke Chase found their toddler missing from home, who put out requests for drones, search and canine teams to join the hunt.

Four hours later one of the family friends came across the larger of the dogs - a rottweiler - who started barking. The two-year-old was found a short way off the trail sleeping with her head atop the smaller dog - the family's cocker spaniel.

Giannunzio said the girl was checked by medical staff and appeared to be in good health, stated AP.

Faithorn is an unincorporated village located just east of the Wisconsin state line and about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Marquette, Michigan.