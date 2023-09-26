Powdered Flavors Market To Gain A Worth $13.84Bn Globally By 2030 - Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on“Powdered Flavors Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Category, Application, and Geography,” the powdered flavors market is expected to grow from $9.94 billion in 2022 to $13.84 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Gold Coast Ingredients Inc, Renaissance Flavors, Flavorcan International Inc, Blue Pacific Flavors, CUSTOM FLAVORS, Flavorchem & Orchidia Fragrances, Symrise, Synergy, FONA International Inc, and Robertet Group are a few of the major players operating in the powdered flavors market. Companies in this market focus on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches.







For instance, in April 2021, Diana Food, a part of Symrise AG launched organic cultured celery powder for organic meat curing in the US. This newly launched product is a flavoring agent in savory foods such as soups, ready meals, sauces, spreads, dressings, beverages, and meat products. Similarly in November 2020, Fona International Inc introduced TrueTaste, its latest patented flavor technology. Previously offered exclusively to strategic partners, FONA International announced the official launch of TrueTaste, a patented and patent-pending liquid-to-powder conversion technology. Designed to ensure that accurate taste profiles survive even the harshest of processing, TrueTaste is available to all food, beverage, and healthcare product developers. Taking microencapsulation to the next level through gentler processing and a proprietary approach, TrueTaste ensures that flavor impact survives through the finished product. Such product developments are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the powdered flavors market over the forthcoming years.



Asia Pacific held the largest share of the powdered flavors market in 2022, and South & Central America is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The rapid development of the food & beverages industry in Asia Pacific boosts the demand for various flavors. Powdered flavors are extensively applied in food and beverage products to enhance flavor. This has prompted manufacturers to create new flavored products and upgrade product flavors. The region has been experiencing a surge in the demand for natural flavors over synthetic flavors, as synthetic flavors pose several health hazards, such as headaches, nausea, allergic reactions, and dizziness. Powdered flavors are added to foods and beverages to impart an additional taste or aroma. Growing demand for ready-to-eat and on-the-go food options owing to increasing urbanization, shifting consumer preferences, and busy lifestyles are boosting the powdered flavors market growth. The key players operating in the Asia Pacific powdered flavors market are undertaking strategic initiatives such as business expansion, introducing innovative new flavors, and investing in research and development activities.







Adoption of Microencapsulation Technique to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities in Powdered Flavors Market



Microencapsulation involves encasing flavor material in a solid matrix known as a microcapsule, which releases the flavor when heated or exposed to water. Various methods are used in microencapsulation, including spray drying, coacervation, and polymerization. In the microencapsulation process, the oil/water mixture is homogenized in the presence of wall material, followed by controlled spray drying. Commonly used wall materials include vegetable gums, starches, dextrin, proteins, and cellulose esters. Microencapsulation provides a controlled release of flavor at the right place and at the desired time. It protects the active ingredients (flavors) from moisture, acid, heat, oxidation, and ingredient interaction. It provides easy handling of ingredients as they are dry and free-flowing, reducing overall transportation and handling costs. Microencapsulated flavors are highly shelf-stable, making them more desirable than other forms. Microencapsulation saves packaging requirements, making the process more sustainable. Due to the aforementioned benefits of microencapsulation, many global flavor companies are adopting this technology. For instance, companies such as Firmenich SA, Cargill Incorporated, Givaudan, and Ingredion offer microencapsulated flavors for precise flavor delivery and to achieve a competitive advantage over other players operating in the market. Thus, various benefits of microencapsulation of flavors and increased adoption of the technique by powdered flavor manufacturers operating in the market are expected to offer profitable opportunities to the powdered flavors market in the coming years.





Powdered Flavors Market: Segmental Overview

Based on category, the powdered flavors market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. The natural segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. According to the Food Drugs and Administration (FDA), a substance extracted, distilled, and derived from plant origin such as fruits, herbs, veggies, barks, and roots, or animal origin such as meat, dairy products, and eggs are termed natural flavors. Natural flavors are produced from animal or plant origin through physical, microbiological, or enzymatic processes. The use of natural flavors has been rising among food processors, as they provide desirable sensory characteristics, along with contributing to the healthiness of the product. To be considered organic, a flavor must contain at least 95% organically produced ingredients without using any chemical substance. The remaining 5% must be on the National List of Allowed Substances and organic if commercially available. While conventional flavors are produced from natural resources, they are not claimed to be organically produced. Generally, organic flavors are more expensive than conventional ones due to their superior quality. The rising inclination of people toward organic products has encouraged manufacturers to invest heavily in products produced with organic constituents, boosting the demand for organic flavors in the powdered flavors market.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Powdered Flavors Market

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the global powdered flavors market was mainly driven by high demand for easy blending and chemical and preservative-free food flavors with a longer shelf-life. Moreover, changing health preferences of consumers created new opportunities for clean-label and 100% natural powdered flavors.

However, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, many industries faced unprecedented challenges. During the initial phase of the pandemic, the food & beverages industry in the region faced a decline due to the shutdown of manufacturing units and supply chain disruption. The pandemic disturbed manufacturing activities with restrictions imposed by government authorities in the global countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, India, and China. This created a shortage of raw materials, resulting in a demand and supply gap. The powdered flavors market also witnessed similar impacts of the pandemic. As the pandemic disrupted the global supply chains, raw material sourcing was difficult. Moreover, small and mid-scale companies with low inventory levels witnessed a decline in sales, which negatively impacted their profitability. In 2021, various economies restarted their operations as the governments announced relaxation in the previously imposed restrictions, which positively impacted the global marketplace. Moreover, manufacturers were permitted to operate at full capacity, which helped them overcome the demand and supply gap.







