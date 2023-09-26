Raymond Shapes Future Of Manufacturing And Inspires Next Generation With Virtual Manufacturing Day Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENE, New York, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Raymond Corporation will kick off its ninth annual Manufacturing Day event, The Raymond Corporation's 2023 Virtual Manufacturing Day, on Oct. 6, 2023. National Manufacturing Day is an annual celebration of the manufacturing industry and organized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) since 2012.

This year is the fourth year Raymond's Manufacturing Day will be an entirely virtual event. This online program, starting Oct. 6 and continuing through Oct. 27, will help teachers and students learn more about future careers in modern manufacturing. Students from schools across the globe will have the opportunity to learn about building skills for the future through a virtual manufacturing facility tour, highlights of industry technology and discussions with Raymond's associates and leadership team.

“We're excited to shine a light on the incredible advancements happening in the material handling industry and hope to ignite curiosity and passion in the next generation of innovators,” said Tony Topencik, vice president of operations, quality, environmental health and safety at The Raymond Corporation.“It's crucial to recognize that there will always be a demand for skilled workers who play essential roles in keeping our supply chains running smoothly. We're dedicated to creating an environment where individuals can thrive and make their mark in shaping the future of manufacturing.”

For over 100 years, Raymond has been a leader in manufacturing, engineering and the material handling industry and is recognized for its leadership and innovation through various awards over the years, including:



Forbes Best Midsize Employer, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Manufacturing Leadership Award, 2021, 2022

IndustryWeek Best Plants Award, 2018, 2022 Plant Engineering Product of the Year Award, 2020, 2023

“Raymond's commitment to innovation and nurturing the next generation of leaders in manufacturing helps ensure that they have the tools and resources required to make a positive impact on the supply chain,” said Randy Wolken, president and CEO at Manufacturers Association of Central New York.“We are proud to be part of their journey as they continue to drive progress and shape the future of this dynamic industry right here in the heart of New York state.”

Individuals interested in joining the virtual celebration can find more information below.



What: The Raymond Corporation will host its ninth annual Manufacturing Day event. The month-long event, kicking off Oct. 6, will be a self-guided, interactive exploration of The Raymond Corporation, including:



A virtual factory tour, in which students can explore Raymond's manufacturing floor.



Associate testimonials from Raymond's headquarters in Greene, New York, covering its apprentice program, co-op program, and various departments on its manufacturing floor.



A technician spotlight which will showcase two Raymond Solutions and Support Centers from across the United States.

Industry technology showcasing the future of manufacturing.

When: Starting Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at 8 a.m. This is not a live event, and participants are free to join at their convenience through Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at 5 p.m. The experience is expected to take approximately one hour to complete.

Where:

Who: This virtual event is open to all middle and high school students globally via teacher registration. Please email if you have any questions. Interview Subjects: Steve VanNostrand, executive vice president at The Raymond Corporation, and Tony Topencik, vice president of operations, quality, environmental health and safety at The Raymond Corporation.

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond's integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorpand follow us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn .

About The National Associated of Manufacturers (NAM)

The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12.8 million men and women, contributes $2.77 trillion to the U.S. economy annually and accounts for 58% of private-sector research and development. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States. For more information about the NAM or to follow us on Twitter and Facebook, please visit .

