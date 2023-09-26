Upbounders® Sophisticated And Inclusive Toy Line Coming To Toy Fair New York 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kemi Tignor, FounderWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Upbounders ®, a collaborative and influential children's brand making puzzles, games, and playthings reflecting the joyfully diverse world of today's kids will exhibit at Toy Fair New York 2023 at the Javits Center. Find Upbounders® during show hours, September 30 to October 3, 2023, in exhibit hall level 3, Booth #2688 .“Retailers looking for a trusted supplier of premium toys that accurately and joyfully depict culturally rich Americana are looking for a sophisticated and collaborative vendor partner like Upbounders®️,” said Kemi Tignor, Founder and CEO.“I'm excited to introduce Upbounders®️ at Toy Fair New York and meet with toy buyers sourcing from every corner of the toy industry.”The company will debut new plush characters, expanding on its best-selling Camping Outdoors, Splash Park, and Beach Dog themes as they break into the exciting plushie category!- Upbounders® Park Ranger, adds to the Camping Outdoors series - available at Nordstrom.- Upbounders® Splash Park Baby Boy Plush Doll, adds to the Splash Park theme - available at Nordstrom.- Upbounders® Beach Boy (available spring 2024) brings to life the narrator in Upbounders®“If You Give a Dog Some Meat” Board Book and matching scene depicted in“Low Tide at Ocean Beach” 24 Piece Puzzle- Upbounders® Carolina Dog (available spring 2024) brings the dog from this book to life and introduces toddlers to a relatively newly classified breed with a uniquely American story.Upbounders® will also introduce“Building and Stacking Cubes,” as a new product category.- Upbounders® Mommy's Shadow Inspiring Careers Stacking and Building Cubes (available spring 2024). As much an interactive toy as conversation starter for little kids. Displaying women of various family and career roles, this new building toy includes 10 beautifully illustrated stacking blocks of descending sizes.The company continues to expand its award-winning selection of puzzles with new releases:- Upbounders® Mommy's Shadow Inspiring Careers 72-Piece Puzzle for Kids. An elevated, joyfully diverse addition to a growing category, the puzzle invites children to explore the adult world that their mommy lives in. Available now at Indigo, Nordstrom and Amazon.- Upbounders® Portrait of a Modern Family 48-Piece Jumbo Floor Puzzle, features artwork from renowned children's book illustrator, Vanessa Brantley-Newton. Available now at Nordstrom and on Amazon.Upbounders® is keen to exhibit at Toy Fair New York 2023 with an expanded line of award-winning puzzles and games perfect for gifting and intergenerational bonding over the holidays, for families with toddlers, preschoolers, and younger elementary school students.Visit Upbounders® online showroom to learn more and explore show-only specials.About Upbounders®Founded in 2018 by a mom on a mission to create healthy and inclusive screen-free playtime options for young children, Upbounders® offers a range of unique, high-quality toys that help modern moms cultivate belonging in their homes through play. This spring, Upbounders® was the featured toy at Chick-fil-A with over 10 million prize-sized versions of our products distributed in each 4-and-over kids meal at all locations nationwide.Sold on Amazon and in retailers like Barnes & Noble, Target, Kohl's, and Nordstrom, Upbounders® is making it easier to find quality screen-free toys that represent cultural and ethnic differences accurately, clearly, and with joy! With Indigo Books & Music coming on as a new retail partner this fall, Upbounders® is now available throughout Canada.A small woman-owned Minority Business Enterprise, Upbounders® award-winning puzzles and games are printed on FSC® certified paper. For additional information, visit .### END ###

