Givzey - Nonprofit Fundraising's First Retention Platform

William & Mary Secured Over $500,000 in Just Three Months with Givzey

Partnership with Givzey has strengthened the University's fundraising efforts

- Matthew T. Lambert, VP, University Advancement, William & MaryBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- William & Mary, the No. 1 public university in the U.S. for eight consecutive years in annual undergraduate alumni giving, has elevated its philanthropic efforts to new heights through a dynamic partnership with Givzey , the nonprofit fundraising sector's first Retention Platform. In just three months, W&M secured over $500,00 in giving with Givzey.With a commitment to advancing innovative solutions for bolstering support to its people, places, and programs, William & Mary sought avenues to make multi-year giving more accessible to donors across all levels. Previous manual processes hindered this strategy, particularly for mid-level donors. Enter Givzey's Gift Agreement and Retention Platform.“Givzey has empowered us to open new doors and scale multi-year giving opportunities broadly across leadership and annual giving, board members, and each of our fundraising units,” said Matthew T. Lambert, William & Mary's vice president for university advancement.Givzey onboarded W&M's frontline fundraisers in a single day, as they were working on the final couple weeks of their fiscal year-end push. In just three months, the W&M team used Givzey to bring a multi-year giving strategy to fundraising programs where it's been too difficult to tackle before, including the fiscal year-end push, athletics, board giving, and major gifts. To date, this strategy has secured $500,000 in gifts, with the largest being $105,000 and the average gift $2,500.“Retention is the key to building sustainable growth in fundraising and a healthy giving pipeline that empowers organizations for decades – and that all begins with scaling multi-year giving strategies to donors of all giving levels,” said Adam Martel, founder & CEO of Givzey.“Givzey's partnership with Matthew and the entire William & Mary team is proof that when innovation is supported by extraordinary leadership and targeted at specific and meaningful challenges, the payoff can be immensely measurable and immediate.”Download a free copy of this case study that outlines William & Mary's first three months with Givzey. The full download includes how W&M scaled multi-year giving across many different fundraising programs and perspectives from leadership, annual giving, and athletics.About GivzeyGivzey is a rapidly-growing, Boston-based digital fundraising solutions company, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising's first Donor Retention Platform, Givzey empowers fundraisers to easily and immediately formalize and book pledges of all sizes by scaling multi-year giving strategies to all levels of giving. Solve retention, grow the pipeline, and increase revenue with Givzey: .

