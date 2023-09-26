Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.62% To Reach US$ 67.8 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global corporate wellness market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$67.874 billion by 2028.The corporate wellness market is influenced by several factors, due to extended working hours in companies worldwide. Additionally, market expansion is propelled by the rising incidence of chronic diseases and their early onset, leading to reduced employee healthcare expenses. Furthermore, the market is influenced by the increasing role of social media platforms in promoting health and wellness.Global corporate wellness refers to a specialized program chosen by employees within a company. Its purpose is to cultivate a healthy and stress-free workplace environment by engaging participants in various daily health and fitness activities.The corporate wellness market is thriving due to surging demand primarily due to the rising work pressure faced by employees, leading to a keen demand for corporate wellness programs. Surveys by prominent institutions like Harvard reveal that approximately three-quarters of leaders express concerns about implementing a four-day workweek. Numerous epidemiological studies have highlighted the adverse effects of long working hours, including symptoms like chest discomfort, dizziness, elevated blood pressure, and shortness of breath, as indicated by a 2022 survey by the American Institute of Stress. Consequently, stress management programs are expected to become crucial in employee management practices in the future. In a recent development, Peloton Interactive Inc., a U.S.-based company, initiated a corporate wellness program to attract more members and expand its user base, with companies like Sky, SAP, Samsung, and Wayfair among the first to join the program. Additionally, the proactive measures adopted by governments to prioritize workplace health have provided essential support for the growth of this market, fostering an environment that attracts new entrants seeking to capitalize on its potential.Access sample report or view details:Based on the type, the corporate wellness market is segmented into Weight Management and Nutrition, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Stress Management, and Others. The weight management and nutrition segment is projected to experience increased growth during the forecast period. The global corporate wellness industry is witnessing a rising demand for weight management and fitness programs due to concerns about the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and obesity. Many companies are now implementing weight management and nutrition programs to enhance the health and well-being of their employees.Based on the enterprise size, the global corporate wellness market is segmented into small, medium, and large. Large-scale organizations have dominated the market, holding the largest market share. The growing awareness of the direct correlation between employee well-being and productivity has sharpened the demand for corporate wellness programs within these organizations.Geographically, the Global corporate wellness market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America has held a substantial share of the global corporate wellness market. The region's dominance is attributed to the presence of large multinational corporations spanning various industries and the prominence of leading corporate wellness providers, particularly in the United States. Additionally, the proactive measures adopted by governments to promote workplace health have significantly bolstered the growth of this market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global corporate wellness market that have been covered include ComPsych Corporation, Central Global Corporate Wellness, Novant Health, EXOS, Virgin Pulse, Vitality, Marino Wellness, Provant Health Solutions, Wellness Corporate Solutions, and SOL Integrative Wellness Centre among other significant market players.Th market report segments the global corporate wellness market as below:.By TypeoWeight Management and NutritionoFitnessoSmoking CessationoStress Management.By Enterprise SizeoSmalloMediumoLarge.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.OthersoEurope.Germany.Spain.United Kingdom.France.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.South Africa.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.Australia.India.OthersCompanies Profiled:.ComPsych Corporation.Central Global Corporate Wellness.Novant Health.EXOS.Virgin Pulse.Vitality.Marino Wellness.Provant Health Solutions.Wellness Corporate Solutions.SOL Integrative Wellness CentreExplore More Reports:.Global Wellness Tourism Market.Global Commercial Fitness Equipment:.Portable Medical Devices Market:

