Seed Group Forges Pathway with US-Based rfxcel to Enhance Safety and Integrity of Supply Chains

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Seed Group , a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has announced a strategic partnership with rfxcel , a renowned leader in the field of traceability, compliance reporting, product authentication, and consumer engagement solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing business security and success within the UAE market and beyond and empowering the integrity of supply chains and brand owners in multiple industries such life sciences, food, beverage, cosmetics, oil, and gas.The partnership between Seed Group and rfxcel, which is part of Italian multinational Antares Vision Group , is poised to reshape the landscape of business expansion and innovation in the UAE and the broader region. Seed Group, renowned for its expertise in fostering strategic collaborations, will play a pivotal role in guiding rfxcel's expansion into the UAE market.By leveraging its comprehensive network, Seed Group will facilitate access to key decision-makers across both the government and private sectors. This collaboration will undoubtedly pave the way for the seamless integration of rfxcel's leading-edge technologies and digital innovations into the region.Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating,“We are truly excited to join forces with rfxcel, a global leader that shares our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to deliver unparalleled value to businesses operating in the UAE. This partnership is a testament to our unwavering dedication to driving technological advancement and progress within the region.”rfxcel CEO Glenn Abood also emphasized the partnership.“We see our strategic partnership with Seed Group as an opportunity to grow together in the UAE and beyond. We believe it is more than just building a business presence: We want to become Seed Group's trusted partner as we help companies on their traceability journeys. We want to work together, leverage our respective strengths, and establish ourselves as leaders for innovation and business value.”Founded in 2003, rfxcel emerged as an industry trailblazer by prioritizing the safety and integrity of the pharmaceutical supply chain. Over the last two decades, it has expanded its solutions into diverse industries, including food, beverage, cosmetics, oil, and gas. Its groundbreaking track and trace software has revolutionized the way supply chain stakeholders manage their operations. Guided by a commitment to innovation and excellence, rfxcel strives to remain at the forefront of traceability technology, working one-on-one with clients to optimize their business operations to drive value for the future.As the company embarks on this new chapter of growth and expansion, both Seed Group and rfxcel are poised to make lasting contributions to the advancement of supply chain transparency, compliance reporting, and product engagement. The combined expertise of these two industry leaders promises to foster innovation, drive economic growth, and strengthen the foundations of businesses across the UAE.Seed Group is a notable force in the technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications landscapes in the Middle East. Over the past 20 years, it has formed successful strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions to accelerate sustainable market entry and presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.About rfxcelrfxcel, part of Antares Vision Group, is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain transparency solutions. For 20 years, its mission has been to deliver value through scalable and interoperable software that ensures supply chain traceability, visibility, integrity, and regulatory compliance.The company's award-winning Traceability System offers solutions that create a digital supply chain with end-to-end visibility. Unit-level product data creates business value through innovations for product authentication, business intelligence, brand protection, and consumer engagement.The rfxcel Traceability Hub provides a central repository from which governments and commercial organizations can gain visibility and control over every product in their supply chains. It can be configured to track any event, such as shipments, receipts, and customs clearance, helping to ensure that only legitimate products enter the supply chain, empowering citizens or governments to verify product authenticity, and providing full visibility to the inventory levels and locations of all tracked products. For more information, visit .About Seed GroupFor over 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organizations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region, helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit .

