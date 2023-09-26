Quotewerks Awarded“Best Partner Involvement” At ASCII EDGE Event In Chicago, Illinois

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

QuoteWerks Best Partner Involvement

Brian Laufer of QuoteWerks Receiving Award

- Brian Laufer, Vice President of QuoteWerksORLANDO, FL, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The ASCII Group is a membership-based community of independent North American MSPs, MSSPs, and Solution Providers. At the 2023 ASCII Edge event in Chicago on September 21, QuoteWerks was recognized with the Best Partner Involvement award. The winners at each event are selected based on the votes by the MSPs and IT business owners in attendance. At the end of the year, the winner of the ASCII Cup is determined by tabulating the results of all nine events."We're truly honored to receive this recognition from MSPs, VARs, and IT business owners. It's a testament to our commitment to serving the ASCII community and the IT community as a whole,” explained Brian Laufer, Vice President of QuoteWerks.“ASCII Edge events have always been a great forum to collaborate with industry leaders, customers, leads, and other vendors to ensure the community has the resources they need to integrate and create dynamic, interactive sales quotes in an ever-changing environment."The ASCII Edge events bring together nearly 1,500 IT solution providers , dozens of technology vendors, and key industry leaders in a two-day format that incorporates extensive peer networking, education, and collaboration. With events in nine markets across North America, the series focuses on areas that help MSPs advance and move their businesses forward, through the power of community and its offerings.With an emphasis on peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, ASCII Edge events are designed for qualified IT professionals and MSPs. For more information on ASCII Edge, please visit . Follow ASCII on Twitter @asciigroup and #ASCIIEDGE.Follow QuoteWerks on X/Twitter @quotewerks and #QuoteWerks.About The ASCII Group, Inc:The ASCII Group is the premier community of North American MSPs, MSSPs and Solution Providers. The Group has members located throughout the U.S. and Canada, and membership encompasses everyone from credentialed MSPs serving the SMB community to multi-location solution providers with a national and international reach. Founded in 1984, ASCII provides services to members including leveraged purchasing programs, education and training, marketing assistance, extensive peer interaction and more. ASCII works with a vibrant ecosystem of leading and major technology vendors that complement the ASCII community and support the mission of helping MSPs to grow their businesses. For more information, please visit .About Aspire Technologies, Inc. and QuoteWerksQuoteWerks is a product of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Founded in 1993 by John C. Lewe IV, the self-funded company that focuses on development and integrations with quoting and procurement software. QuoteWerks is a scalable, highly connectable and customizable solution that increases sales productivity from single-user organizations to enterprise environments. The platform integrates with leading contact management software,as well as many MSP-centric leasing, purchasing and payments solutions, including Act!, Autotask PSA (Datto), ConnectBooster, ConnectWise PSA, GoldMine, Google Contacts, GreatAmerica, HubSpot CRM, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer CRM (Desktop and Live), Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, QuoteWerks,Salesforce, SugarCRM, and Zoho CRM. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries. For more information, please visit .QuoteWerks is a registered trademark of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

