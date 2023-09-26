WhatsApp restricts Russian users access to new feature

(MENAFN) According to a Meta spokeswoman quoted by the Moscow Times on Monday, Russian WhatsApp users won't get access to a new feature that would let them build and view media channels.



The representative claimed, "The product will not be available to users within Russia anytime soon," adding that the feature would nevertheless be made available in 150 different nations.



WhatsApp characterized 'Channels' as "a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls" to their followers in a blog post from June. Celebrities, sports teams, artists, innovators, and "thought leaders" have all been asked by the platform to use the new function.



The Moscow Times reports that Meta made the decision to remove the feature in Russia in order to prevent Facebook and Instagram from being blocked there. Both applications were blocked because Meta was labeled an extremist group for promoting misinformation about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and enabling hate speech directed at Russian citizens.

