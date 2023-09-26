UN Condemns Canada's Honoring of Ukrainian WW2 Nazi Veteran

(MENAFN) The United Nations (UN) has expressed strong disapproval of the Canadian Parliament's decision to honor a World War II veteran with ties to the Nazi regime. Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian man who served in the Waffen SS, received a standing ovation during a visit by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. This gesture, which took place last week, has sparked widespread condemnation.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, addressed the matter, stating unequivocally, "we, of course, stand against any honoring of people, who actively took part in Nazi activities during the Second World War." During a routine briefing on Monday, Dujarric reiterated the UN's stance against any form of celebration or recognition of individuals who were actively involved in supporting the Nazi cause.



Despite photographic evidence confirming Hunka's membership in the SS, he was extended an invitation to the Canadian parliament, where he was lauded as both a "Ukrainian and Canadian hero." This move has sparked controversy and outrage, given the historical context of Hunka's affiliations. Anthony Rota, the Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons who extended the invitation to Hunka, has since publicly expressed remorse and issued an apology for the decision.



The incident serves as a reminder of the sensitivities surrounding historical associations with the Nazi regime. The United Nations's condemnation underscores the global community's collective commitment to upholding the principles of accountability and remembrance in the wake of World War II. The controversy surrounding Hunka's recognition in Canada highlights the importance of considering the historical implications and sensitivities surrounding individuals with connections to wartime atrocities.



MENAFN26092023000045015687ID1107144875