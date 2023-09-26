White House Warns of Possible Funding Shortfall for Ukraine Support Efforts

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby conveyed concerns regarding the available funding for the Pentagon's support of Ukraine's war efforts.



Kirby indicated that, should Congress fail to pass a new funding bill, the Pentagon's capacity to sustain Ukraine's war effort would be limited to "a few weeks." This warning comes amidst ongoing negotiations among lawmakers regarding a stop-gap budget bill, which could potentially allocate up to USD25 billion in aid to Ukraine.



Kirby emphasized that while there is still some funding available, it may only suffice for the next few weeks. However, he underscored the critical importance of securing the supplemental request for funding that the White House has put forth. Without this additional financial support, Kirby asserted that the ability to sustain assistance for Ukraine, particularly as the seasons transition into fall and winter, would be significantly compromised. He highlighted the potential ramifications of a government shutdown, stressing that it would impact Ukraine's ability to achieve success on the battlefield.



This statement from the White House highlights the precarious financial situation surrounding efforts to support Ukraine. The potential funding shortfall underscores the urgency of passing a new funding bill to ensure the sustained provision of aid. The White House's call for a supplemental request reflects the administration's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's war effort and reinforcing its capacity to navigate the evolving geopolitical landscape. The outcome of these budgetary deliberations will have a direct bearing on the level of support the United States can extend to Ukraine in its ongoing struggle.



MENAFN26092023000045015687ID1107144874