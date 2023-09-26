MEDIA ALERT: New York State Demands Its Contractors & Vendors Become Digitally Accessible With New Law

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Register for Briefing on NY Exec Law, Section 170-F with ADA Experts, NY State Lawmaker, and Digital Accessibility Platform UserWay.org

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Join the conversation at a web briefing decoding NY's new accessibility legislation, with:

Invitation to Web Briefing on NY-170F

NY State

Assembly member Jo Anne Simon

Assistant Director of the Northeast ADA Center, Joe

Zesski

UserWay Head of Legal Affairs and Innovation Shira Grossman, Esq. UserWay Director of Accessibility Raghavendra Satish Peri

WHAT:

New York State has begun the

enforcement of a new law demanding that its contractors and vendors become digitally accessible for users with disabilities.

WHY: Four months after May 2023 enforcement, a September 2023 UserWay study showed that the roughly 1200 affected organizations are still averaging 100 accessibility violations per website that prevent all users from equal access. This web briefing will provide direct access to experts and cover what contractors and vendors need to do to comply with this new digital accessibility law.

WHEN: October 12th, 1:00 PM ET

Briefing format:

This live web briefing will feature an in-depth discussion with the lawmaker behind NY Exec. Law Sec. 170-F, as well as experts on the ADA, with technical and legal accessibility professionals. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A session featuring opportunities for attendees to participate.

About UserWay

UserWay is a full-service digital accessibility company,

committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital inclusion. The UserWay platform is trusted by millions of websites globally to increase usability for users of different abilities.

Al-powered technologies, combined with human-in-the-loop processes, help websites, apps, and digital documents more readily achieve compliance with accessibility regulations, such as the ADA, Section 508, AODA and EAA, and internationally recognized standards such as WCAG 2.1 AA, WCAG 2.2, and EN 301 549.

UserWay Contact:

Sophia Tupolev-Luz

VP Communications

[email protected]





SOURCE UserWay