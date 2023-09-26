STORK CLUB EXTENDS ACCESS TO WORLD-CLASS FERTILITY CARE WITH CCRM FERTILITY IN BOSTON AND DALLAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership includes access to world-class care at CCRM Fertility locations as part of Stork Club's National Fertility Centers of Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stork Club , a pioneering family-building and reproductive benefits solution, is pleased to announce its expanded partnership withCCRM Fertility , the global leader in fertility treatment, research and science. Building on several years of successful collaboration, this partnership provides Stork Club members access to CCRM Fertility's expansive network of 37 locations across the United States and Canada, now including clinics in Boston, Mass., and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Under this partnership, all Stork Club members have access to expedited appointments at all of CCRM Fertility locations, white-glove care coordination, and care coverage through the employer-sponsored reproductive care benefit administered by Stork Club. CCRM Fertility of Boston is led by reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialistsJessica Ryniec , MD,Aaron K. Styer , MD andAlison Zimon , MD, and CCRM Fertility of Dallas-Fort Worth is led byDorette Noorhasan , MD. Doctors at both locations are currently accepting new patients.

CCRM Fertility's world-class specialists invented and optimized techniques and protocols that are widely practiced in the industry today, including comprehensive chromosome screening (CCS) and in vitro culture of human embryos to the blastocyst stage.

The majority of CCRM Fertility's in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles are frozen embryo transfers following culture to the blastocyst stage and CCS. CCRM Fertility has some of the highest frozen embryo transfer success rates in every age category in the world. They also have some of the highest IVF with CCS live birth rates in the U.S. More than 100,000 babies have been born through fertility treatments at CCRM Fertility.

"CCRM's network allows us to continually invest in people, facilities, equipment, and research to ensure we consistently maintain excellence in both success rates and patient satisfaction. Our ongoing commitment to investing in new proprietary technology and scientific techniques translates into superior outcomes and a family's fastest path to a healthy baby, and a partnership with Stork Club provides our patients with greater access to high-quality family-building care to help make their parenthood dreams a reality," said Jessica Ryniec, MD, CCRM Fertility of Boston.

Stork Club modernizes healthcare and allows people to plan their families on their terms. The company extends traditional employee insurance coverage by enabling employers to choose to add Stork Club to their benefits health plan to provide more inclusive support for their people while significantly improving clinical outcomes and reducing overall maternity costs.

All CCRM Fertility doctors are fellowship-trained in reproductive endocrinology and infertility and are certified or eligible for certification in the subspecialty. As renowned professionals in the field, they have served as speakers at national conferences, consultants to other IVF practices, and hold faculty positions at renowned universities.

CCRM Fertility of Boston and Dallas-Fort Worth are dedicated to providing patients with industry-leading quality patient care and outcomes. Both facilities house an all-inclusive fertility treatment center with a dedicated on-site physician team, IVF laboratory, procedures area, and comprehensive diagnostic services. All preimplantation genetic testing is performed by CCRM Genetics Lab.

As part of their commitment to patients, CCRM Fertility is hosting the following upcoming events:



9/27 at 6 pm ET - Managing PCOS with Food and Medicine: A Dual Approach to Fertility

Hosted by Allison Zimon, MD (CCRM Fertility Boston) and Jennifer Redmond (Integrated Nutrition Health Coach) 10/10 at 6 pm ET - Seeds of Hope: Navigating Fertility and Cancer Journey Together

Hosted by Allison Zimon, MD (CCRM Fertility Boston), Kristen Darcy (RESOLVE New England), and Kristin Der (women's emotional wellness coach and holistic energy healer)

"This partnership between Stork Club and CCRM Fertility continues to bring pioneering advancements, clinical expertise, along with updated information and in-person events to members," said Jeni Mayorskaya, CEO and founder of Stork Club. "Collaborative partnerships like these that continue to expand are proof of our commitment to supporting continued access to exceptional care throughout the country and beyond."

About Stork Club

Stork Club modernizes access to inclusive family-building care for all and gives people the freedom to plan their future on their own terms. Stork Club extends traditional employer-sponsored benefits to provide access to support, personalized guidance and high-performing medical care and network of providers to achieve their family goals. Stork Club offers end-to-end solutions with support at all stages of the journey including natural conception, IVF, fertility preservation, adoption, surrogacy as well as prenatal and postpartum support, newborn care and return back to work coaching. Employers choose to add Stork Club to their benefits health plan to provide more inclusive support for their people while significantly reducing overall maternity costs ($130B per year in the US). Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors including General Catalyst, Bowery Capital and Slow Ventures. To learn more visit: You can follow Stork Club on LinkedIn.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft more than 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey. For more information, visit .

