Gildan Announces Participation In CIBC's Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) announces today that Glenn J. Chamandy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Rhodri J. Harries, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings with investors at the 22nd CIBC Annual Eastern Institutional Conference in Montreal on September 28, 2023.
About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, in addition to the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company's product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.
Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, the United States, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at .
| Investor inquiries:
Jessy Hayem, CFA
Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations
(514) 744-8511
| Media inquiries:
Genevieve Gosselin
Director, Global Communications and Corporate
Marketing (514) 343-8814
Tags Gildan Investor conference
MENAFN26092023004107003653ID1107144853
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.