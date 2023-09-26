Kremlin Spokesman Addresses Potential Putin Interview with Western Media

(MENAFN) In a statement on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov conveyed the view that the Western public has been extensively exposed to what he described as "Russia-hating propaganda." Due to this prevailing sentiment, Peskov suggested that an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin might not be received with objectivity. However, he did not dismiss the possibility of a future interview between Putin and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Peskov provided insight into the high volume of interview requests received daily by the Kremlin from international media outlets, including those from the United States. He acknowledged the widespread interest in securing an interview with President Putin. Despite the numerous requests, Peskov emphasized that the timing of such an interview is a critical factor.

Continuing, Peskov expressed the belief that there will come a juncture when an interview with Putin will be deemed necessary. He acknowledged the current challenge, noting that the public's perception may be influenced by what he referred to as a pervasive narrative of anti-Russian sentiment. Nonetheless, he remained optimistic, asserting that a moment will eventually arise when the public can engage with Putin's analysis of global affairs and his vision for the future with greater objectivity.

Peskov's statement underscores the Kremlin's perspective on the media landscape, particularly in Western countries, where they perceive a notable bias against Russia. It also sheds light on their approach to potential interviews with international media outlets, highlighting the importance of strategic timing and the broader context of public sentiment. The statement further emphasizes the Kremlin's confidence in the eventual emergence of a more balanced and open-minded public discourse about Russian perspectives on global affairs.



