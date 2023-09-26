Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Andrew Kaye Lauded As Top Leader In The Cannabis Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew J. Kaye, a Founding Executive and Chief Commercial Officer of Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), has been named an honoree in Green Market Report's inaugural Notable Leaders in Cannabis designation for 2023. Honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts in order to showcase top leaders in cannabis nationwide.



As a founding executive of SLMC, Kaye helped shape the strategies, processes and culture of SLMC with the goal of creating an“institutional grade” lending platform for cannabis businesses. His expertise and relationships were instrumental as the company secured a $100MM line of credit announced earlier this year. His work with SLMC is fulfilling a lifetime goal of contributing to the normalization of cannabis in the United States and has been a highlight of his long career in finance.

“It is really an honor to be included in this inaugural list of industry leaders,” Kaye said.“It really is a thrill to be a part of this industry at this time, when so much progress is being made despite the challenges the industry faces. I cannot imagine doing anything else and I'm very grateful for the recognition.”

Kaye has been involved in all aspects of the financial services industry, as a fund portfolio investment manager, investment banker, family office investor and attorney. He has worked with start-ups on their first raise through global enterprises undertaking billion-dollar stock offerings, and has significant investment experience in the cannabis industry.

A nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, SLMC was also recently named“Top Lender” in Green Market Report's Cannabis Financial Awards , which recognize exceptional achievements and contributions to the cannabis industry.

“Andrew is uniquely qualified to lead Sweet Leaf Madison Capital and the cannabis industry as well,” said Bryan Gordon, TITLE, of SLMC.“He possesses the precise combination of traditional finance expertise and experience, combined with a passion for the cannabis industry that makes him a fountain of insight for SLMC clients and partners. We completely agree he is indeed a notable leader of the industry.”

Since 2016, Sweet Leaf Madison and its predecessor have been an industry leader providing tailored lending solutions to help hundreds of cannabis businesses fund growth opportunities. Rather than investing in one business or one market, Sweet Leaf Madison spreads its asset-based debt financing across a wide range of cannabis businesses in all medical and adult-use states. This allows SLMC to diversify its investments and to provide non-dilutive financing to cultivators, processors, retail and ancillary cannabis businesses.

About Sweet Leaf Madison Capital

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital provides customized,“seed-to-sale,” asset-based lending solutions to the underserved middle-market of the cannabis industry by originating equipment financing, real estate loans, and senior secured term loans. The company is based in Denver and has an office in West Palm Beach, Florida. To learn more, visit Sweet Leaf Madison Capital online or continue the conversation on LinkedIn .

