Budding Filmmaker Realizes Cinematic Dreams In Unlikely Place

Shooting for the stars in small-town Vermont, L.A.'s Ray Mond makes directorial debut

MANCHESTER CENTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Ray Mond, an aspiring writer, director and actor originally from Los Angeles, has relocated to the small town of Manchester Center, Vermont to produce his first independent feature film,“The Blind Archer.”The script, written entirely by Mond over 6 1⁄2 months, is the first installment of a planned trilogy. Despite some initial interest from Kevin Hart's production company, Mond is self-financing and self-distributing the film in order to maintain creative control. He has already secured one notable actor and is in talks with additional talent for roles and music composition.Mond is no stranger to Hollywood, having worked as a stand-in and extra on major productions like“Kill Bill Volume 2,”“The Girl Next Door” and“The Power Rangers.” However, he wrote“The Blind Archer” during a transformative period while living in Killington, Vermont as a form of therapy.The project is especially meaningful as he is producing it to launch the acting career of his close friend, Ryan Whiteoak. Mond moved to Vermont on the invitation of Whiteoak and was inspired to help make his friend's dreams come true despite lacking industry connections.The majority of the filming will take place on location in Manchester Center, with some additional shooting in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Mond has partnered with renowned photographer Mark DeJohn ( ) to spearhead the principal photography and is currently being featured this month at The Don Hughes Museum.This ambitious undertaking was set into motion after a serendipitous meeting between Mond and acclaimed producer/director Artemis Joukowsky in the lobby of the Kimpton Hotel in Manchester Center. Recognizing Mond's talent and determination, Joukowsky encouraged him to pursue his dreams despite recent adversity and referred to Mond as a movie producer in disguise.Mond is eagerly assembling his team, networking across New England and waiting to hear back from Netflix regarding potential distribution. He remains committed to proving that success in Hollywood is not solely based on connections and nepotism.For more on Mond and "The Blind Archer" trilogy, visit , and .###

